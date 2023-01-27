JUST IN: Tribunal annuls Adeleke’s election, declares Oyetola Osun governor

The Election Petition Tribunal on Friday annulled the result of the July 16, 2022 Osun governorship election which had brought in Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun State.

The tribunal in a split decision of two to one ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said after the observed over-voting were deducted from the votes cast, Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

INEC had declared Adeleke winner of the July 16, 2022 election, announcing that he scored 403,371 votes against Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.

