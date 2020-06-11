Kaduna Assembly in rowdy session as members impeach Deputy Speaker, replace him

Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mukhtar Isa Hazo has been impeached.

Hazo was impeached on Thursday after 24 members of the Assembly passed a vote of no confidence on him.

The lawmakers after the impeachment immediately selected Isaac Auta, representing Kauru Constituency, as their new deputy speaker.

The new deputy speaker was sworn in amid an atmosphere of rowdiness as a member attempted to steal the maze.

Auta’s swearing-in was conducted by the Clerk of the Assembly, who administered oaths of office and allegiance on him.

Soon after the swearing in event, a member representing Makera Constituency, Liman Dahiru grabbed the Assembly’s maze but was apprehended by the Sergeant at Arms as he attempted to run out of the chamber.

Other members of the Assembly, rushed at Dahiru, retrieved the maze from him and dragged him out of the chamber.

The plenary ended amid the rowdiness and outside the Assembly House, Liman who had his dress torn, was seen expressing anger over the manner the former deputy speaker was impeached.

