Kaduna CAN knocks Buhari for failure to rescue abducted victims one month after train attack

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has lampooned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over its failure to rescue victims who were abducted by terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28, one month after the incident.

The association, in a statement on Thursday to mark 30 days of the abduction, said a serious government would have done everything possible to rescue the innocent Nigerians from captivity but as usual, the Buhari government ended up playing politics with the lives of the victims.

The statement issued by the state CAN Chairman, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, called on both the Federal Government and the Kaduna State government to do everything possible to rescue the train victims and other Nigerians who are still being held by terrorists and bandits in different parts of the country.

“It is now 30 days since innocent Nigerians were kidnapped, some killed while others sustained serious injuries,” the statement said.

“It has been 30 days of agony, sleepless nights, lamentation, shedding of tears, and psychological anguish for the victims, the members of their immediate and extended families, people of conscience, and many well-wishers.

“Sadly, despite acknowledging the misfortune caused by the attacks by those responsible for protecting lives and property, the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari, and the head of the ministry responsible for rail transport have not shown enough empathy towards families or made plausible efforts to actualize the freedom of the abducted from the terrorists.

“The most essential ingredient of democracy is freedom and security but Nigerians are enduring a varied meaning of democracy.

“Consequently, CAN Kaduna State frowns at the way these families have been left on their own, especially the lack of adequate and encouraging proof from the government and the agency responsible for rail transportation to douse their fears.

“As part of utter disregard, not the Managing Director of NRC nor the Hon Minister of Transport, who should have resigned and tendered a public apology by now for his or their failure, has acknowledged their oversight in averting the incident.

“Instead, while innocent citizens are held captive for no offence, and at great risk for their safety, some individuals in charge of the transport industry, throwing decency to the wind, are mounting podiums, declaring to vie to be Nigeria’s next President.

“For the records, the concerned individuals involved must be reminded that Nigerians are not insane to reward failure with the presidency.

“CAN is aware that insecurity has worsened the pain that Nigerians go through reaching a peak where people are so miserable beyond what words can convey.

“Accordingly, CAN is calling on the federal government to give definite marching orders to the security agencies to go out there and rescue the 17 women, 4 children, and 41 males, held hostage, whose photos the terrorists have disrespectfully sent out to the world.

“We also wish the terrorists to realize that Nigerians want all the 62 people in captivity back home safely to their families, not their pictures.

“The terrorists should present any grievances they have directly to the government and stop inflicting pain on innocent Nigerians who are out seeking daily bread.”

