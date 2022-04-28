Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday April 28th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Senate amends Terrorism Act, makes it illegal to pay ransom to kidnappers

The Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2013 has been passed by the Senate, outlawing ransom payments to kidnappers in Nigeria. Read more

2. Gov Uzodinma lied? INEC says voters’ registration remains suspended in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied a submission by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State that the Continuous Voter Registration program had resumed in areas where it had previously been discontinued in the state. Read more

3. HURIWA fumes as Education Minister, Nwajiuba, buys N100m APC presidential form, despite ASUU strike

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, has obtained the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the All Progressives Congress Presidential ticket at a cost of N100 million on Wednesday in Abuja. Read more

4. 2023: IPOB counts Wike’s sins against Igbo, warns him to stay away from S’East

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday, sent a stern warning to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to stay away from states in the South-East in his consultations for his 2023 presidential bid. Read more

5. Ogun Gov, Abiodun, may have settled for Osinbajo over Tinubu, others

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, may have thrown his weight behind the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his political mentor and godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, andnother aspirants for the position. Read more

6. Fidelity Bank, Transcorp among top stocks as Nigeria’s stock market posts marginal gain for 2nd day

For the second consecutive day, the Nigerian capital market recorded marginal gain with the equity capitalization closing at N26.185 trillion on Wednesday. Read more

7. MTN Nigeria, FIRS under probe over alleged N2.6trn tax evasion, abuse of power

MTN Nigeria is under investigation by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts following a N2.6 trillion tax waiver granted it by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry. Read more

8. Gov Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community over violence

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Gudum Hausawa community in the state metropolis over violence. Read more

9. Nigeria extradites fraud suspect to US over alleged $148,000 scam

The Federal Government on Tuesday extradited a suspected fraudster, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, to the United States to face charges for alleged $148,000 fraud. Read more

10. Champions League: Liverpool in control of Villarreal tie with 2-0 Anfield victory

Liverpool are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Villarreal after they defeated the Spanish side 2-0 in the first leg at Anfield. Read more

