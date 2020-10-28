Kaduna Police arrests 23 more suspected looters, recovers 14 motorcycles

No fewer than 23 suspects have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command for allegedly looting warehouses during the #EndSARS crisis.

It was learnt that about 14 motorcycles and six tricycles were also recovered.

This disclosure was made in an interview by the spokesman of the command, ASP. Mohammed Jalige, in Kaduna on Wednesday.

According to Jalige the suspects were arrested on Oct. 27 in Barnawa, Narayi and Kakuri communities in Chikun and Kaduna South Local Government Areas.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court and that the clampdown would continue until sanity was restored in the affected areas of the state.

However, it was also learnt that not less than twenty-five suspected were earlier charged to court on Oct. 26 for the same crime of looting items.

