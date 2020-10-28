Latest Metro

Kaduna Police arrests 23 more suspected looters, recovers 14 motorcycles

October 28, 2020

No fewer than 23 suspects have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command for allegedly looting warehouses during the #EndSARS crisis.

It was learnt that about 14 motorcycles and six tricycles were also recovered.

This disclosure was made in an interview by the spokesman of the command, ASP. Mohammed Jalige, in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Read also: Adamawa governor gives looters of COVID-19 palliatives 12 hours to return stolen items

According to Jalige the suspects were arrested on Oct. 27 in Barnawa, Narayi and Kakuri communities in Chikun and Kaduna South Local Government Areas.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court and that the clampdown would continue until sanity was restored in the affected areas of the state.

However, it was also learnt that not less than twenty-five suspected were earlier charged to court on Oct. 26 for the same crime of looting items.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */