Kano govt approves new minimum wage for lecturers | Ripples Nigeria

Kano State Executive Council (SEC), on Thursday, approved the implementation of a new wage for academic and non-academic staff of its universities.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this at a press briefing, noting that the council also approved a monthly release of N49.7 million.

According to Garba, the arrears from the time of the approval would be determined pending improvement of the financial situation of the state.

He said the two institutions in the state, the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, and Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, would receive monthly allocations of N24.6 million and N25.1 million respectively, for the Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary Structure II (CONUASS II) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure II (CONTISS II).

Also, he noted that the council approved the contract for the supply and installation of two 1,500 KVA generating sets at Watari 75mld Water Treatment Plant to address water supply shortage to the towns and villages served by the treatment plant.

The treatment plant, which was awarded to Messrs Mantrac Nigeria at the tune of N355 million was designed to serve Watari-Kano Pipeline, Watari-Bagwai Pipeline and Watari-Tsanyawa pipeline with separate pumping outlets.

The state government also approved the release of 11 resident doctors to pursue Residency Training Programme in different fields of specialisation in the state.

The doctors, Garba explained, were on permanent and a pensionable appointment under the Hospitals Management Board and secured admissions with either Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital or Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for the residency programmes.

It was learnt the training was to enable the doctors graduate as consultants in their various fields under the state sponsorship of the bonding policy that also stipulates the payment of monthly salary and annual project/book allowance of N372, 000 for the duration of the programme.

