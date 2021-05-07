Kano govt approves new minimum wage for lecturers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Kano govt approves new minimum wage for lecturers
Kano State Executive Council (SEC), on Thursday, approved the implementation of a new wage for academic and non-academic staff of its universities.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this at a press briefing, noting that the council also approved a monthly release of N49.7 million.
According to Garba, the arrears from the time of the approval would be determined pending improvement of the financial situation of the state.
He said the two institutions in the state, the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, and Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, would receive monthly allocations of N24.6 million and N25.1 million respectively, for the Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary Structure II (CONUASS II) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure II (CONTISS II).
Also, he noted that the council approved the contract for the supply and installation of two 1,500 KVA generating sets at Watari 75mld Water Treatment Plant to address water supply shortage to the towns and villages served by the treatment plant.
Read also: Kano shuts down 12 schools over fears of abduction
The treatment plant, which was awarded to Messrs Mantrac Nigeria at the tune of N355 million was designed to serve Watari-Kano Pipeline, Watari-Bagwai Pipeline and Watari-Tsanyawa pipeline with separate pumping outlets.
The state government also approved the release of 11 resident doctors to pursue Residency Training Programme in different fields of specialisation in the state.
The doctors, Garba explained, were on permanent and a pensionable appointment under the Hospitals Management Board and secured admissions with either Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital or Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for the residency programmes.
It was learnt the training was to enable the doctors graduate as consultants in their various fields under the state sponsorship of the bonding policy that also stipulates the payment of monthly salary and annual project/book allowance of N372, 000 for the duration of the programme.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....