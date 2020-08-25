Kano govt rescues maltreated seven-year-old girl

Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Zahra’u Umar, said on Tuesday a seven-year-old girl had been rescued from her abusive mother.

Umar, who disclosed this to journalists in Kano, said the victim was repeatedly tortured and maltreated by a woman simply identified as Mama Ruqayya at Panshekara Quarters, Kumbotso local government area of the state.

She said the ministry on August 22 received the report from a Non-Governmental Organisation, Association of Social Vices Prevention (ASVP).

The commissioner revealed that the child was maltreated by the woman who took her in as house help.

She said: “We received a report indicating the woman now at large, allegedly abused, and inflicted injuries on the seven-year-old orphan.

“Upon receiving the information, the ministry swung into action and rescued the child. The victim was referred to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.”

Umar added that the state government had made arrangements to take care of the child.

