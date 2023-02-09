Politics
Kano NNPP accuses Governor Ganduje of intimidating opposition
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has urged Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the current APC administration in Kano State to stop intimidating and harassing its peace-loving members throughout the state by using government resources and security equipment.
The NNPP issued the warning on Wednesday at a news conference in Kano convened by Umar Haruna Doguwa, the party’s chairman.
Doguwa alleged that Governor Ganduje and the APC administration have “devised devilish means of manipulating elections through attack and intimation of members of the opposition parties, using primarily political thugs and some police personnel who ordinarily ought to be apolitical in the discharge of their responsibility.
“We have suspended our rally activities for two days during the recent visit of President Buhari to Kano to ensure that he has a peaceful visit. Unfortunately, it was speculated that the State Government would orchestrate a shameful attack on the President’s convoy which we as a party highlighted to the Nigeria Police in Kano through a formal letter to all security agencies. The rest is now history as we are yet to hear of any arrest.”
READ ALSO:Ganduje alleges political sabotage as court halts extension of Naira swap
Doguwa also demanded fair chances during the general elections and tasked the police with upholding impartiality, fairness, and impartiality.
He claimed that the NNPP is a peace-loving party that has been conducting its activities without experiencing any type of crisis thus far.
He also revealed that the party had thus far visited 27 local government areas while holding a state rally and had been crisis-free, with the exception of some locations where he claimed some of the ruling party’s thugs interfered with their rallies.
“It is on this note that the party condemn in strong terms the recent attacks and intimidation of its members, as there is no level of pressure that will deter us from breaking the shackles of the unrepentant corrupt politician whose symbol of identification is stocking American Dollars in their pockets,” Doguwa said.
