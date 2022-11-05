Kano schoolboy dies after falling into well

A12-year-old pupil of a Qur’anic school lost his life on Friday at Rummawa Gabas in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State after falling into a well.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, speaking to newsmen in Kano said that the pupil was brought out of the well unconscious and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

His corpse was handed over to the village head of Rummawa Gabas, Zaharadeen Sule-Ibrahim, he stated.

“The pupil slipped into the well while exchanging banters with his peers oblivious of the fact that he was standing at a dangerous spot,” he said.

