Kanu meets lawyer, decries violence in South-East

The leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has decried the killings and destruction of properties by non-state actors in the South-East.

Kanu expressed his concern about the incidents when he met his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, at the Department of State Service (DSS) custody in Abuja.

The lawyer confirmed the meeting between the pair on his Twitter handle on Monday night.

Some people have been reportedly killed by miscreants enforcing the five-day sit-at-home order issued by a self-confessed lieutenant of the IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa, despite opposition by the group.

READ ALSO: Group demands Simon Ekpa’s arrest, prosecution over killings in South-East

Gunmen also attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Imo State and killed three at the weekend.

The attack was the third in the state in the last few weeks.

Kanu, according to Ejimakor, was sad about the violence in the region and sympathised with the victims.

He wrote: “Update: I had visitation with #MNK today. With profound sadness, he received news of the staggered attacks of the past few days across the South-East, including the one at my hometown. He asked me to strongly condemn the attacks on his behalf & convey his comfort to all the victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now