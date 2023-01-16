Kanu’s health worsening, may die in detention, medical group raises alarm

A group of medical practitioners under the auspices of Biafra Medical Practitioners (BMP), has raised the alarm over the worsening health condition of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying he could die in detention if he is not released to go for proper medical treatment.

The group which made the call in an open letter to Buhari, issued on Sunday after a meeting in Abuja, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, order the immediate release of Kanu to avoid crisis in the country if the Biafran agitator should die in the DSS detention facility.

The Biafran medical practitioners affirmed that from their interactions with Kanu’s legal team and his family, Kanu requires immediate release for urgent medical assessment and treatment.

The letter said a recent medical report at their disposal had revealed that Kanu has a pre-existing heart condition, which, according to them, has worsened by his continuous imprisonment, due to poor nutrition, psychological torture, social isolation and electrolyte imbalance.

“We, Biafra Medical Practitioners (BMP), would like to bring your attention to the urgent need for proper medical care to Kanu, the leader of IPOB, who is currently in solitary confinement under the custody of Department of State Services (DSS).

“Kanu requires immediate release for independent medical treatment. He is a British citizen, and, as such, should be sent to his country of citizenship for proper medical treatment.

“Kanu was kidnapped from Kenya and renditioned to Abuja on June 27, 2021, where he remains incarcerated, despite several trial court rulings, including the Appeal Court of Nigeria, which had acquitted and discharged him of all charges.

“In light of Kanu’s kidnapping and rendition by the Nigerian government, he cannot receive proper medical care in Nigeria. For him to receive fair, humane and adequate medical care, he must be sent abroad.

“Since his detention at the DSS facility, it is reported that he has been denied food and proper medication, which has worsened his health.

“Evidently, there is an inherent bias in his treatment, which is a violation of his human rights,” the group said.

