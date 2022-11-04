Entertainment
Kanye West to stay away from pornography, alcohol for 30 days
American singer, Kanye West, said on Friday he planned to abstain from sex, pornography, and alcohol for the next 30 days.
The singer, who is otherwise known as Ye, disclosed this on Twitter.
West, who has been dropped by different business organizations over his anti-Semitic comments last month shared a list of what he plans to do during the 30-day cleanse.
READ ALSO: Kanye West says anti-Semitic comment was misconstrued, claims Jews are in charge of entertainment corporations (VIDEO)
He, however, said his Twitter handle would remain active.
The artiste said: “I’m not talking to nobody for a month. I am taking a 30-day cleanse. A verbal fast, no alcohol, no adult film, no intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit.”
I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo
— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...