Kanye West to stay away from pornography, alcohol for 30 days

American singer, Kanye West, said on Friday he planned to abstain from sex, pornography, and alcohol for the next 30 days.

The singer, who is otherwise known as Ye, disclosed this on Twitter.

West, who has been dropped by different business organizations over his anti-Semitic comments last month shared a list of what he plans to do during the 30-day cleanse.

He, however, said his Twitter handle would remain active.

The artiste said: “I’m not talking to nobody for a month. I am taking a 30-day cleanse. A verbal fast, no alcohol, no adult film, no intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit.”

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

