Kebbi Police bans rallies, celebration of election victories

All forms of post-election celebrations and rallies by victorious political party supporters, have been banned in Kebbi State by the State Police Command.

The State Police Command spokesman, SP Nafi’u Abubakar, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, said the ban became necessary so as to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“The Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters for or against the winners or losers in respect of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections have been banned with immediate effect in the state,” Abubakar said.

“In the light of the above, any deliberate attempt to violate the ban or cause breakdown of law and order by any group under whatever guise will not be tolerated.”

The police image maker added that the Command had deployed security agents across the state and has directed them to ensure full enforcement of the ban.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontogara, is using this medium to assure the good people of Kebbi State that the command will remain resolute in discharging its constitutional responsibility.

“Officers and men of the command are always ready to ensure public security and safety to enable them to go about their lawful businesses without any fear or molestation,” he added

