News
Police arrests newly-elected lawmaker for alleged unlawful possession of firearms in Kano
Police on Wednesday arrested a newly elected member of the House of Representatives representing Dala Federal Constituency of Kano State, Sani Madakin Gini, for alleged unlawful possession of firearms on Wednesday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker in a statement, said the case is currently under investigation.
He said: “We can confirm that Hon. Sani Madakin Gini has been arrested for unlawful possession of firearms. He is currently in our custody and undergoing investigation.
“The police will not relent in its effort at ensuring that the law is upheld and everyone, irrespective of their status or position, is held accountable for their actions.”
READ ALSO: Police arraigns Reps majority leader, Doguwa, over violence
Gini, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was elected into the National Assembly last Saturday.
He was arrested just 24 hours after the police picked up the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, for alleged violence.
Doguwa was arraigned on a five-count charge of culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting public disturbances at the Kano State Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...