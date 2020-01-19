Kiki’s wedding bells, Harry Song’s resolutions, MI’s confession, and all gists that kept the mill spinning

HALIMA ABUBAKAR

The sultry Nollywood actress took her fight against hunger and malnutrition to the Northeastern part of the country where women and children are mostly affected by terrorists’ attacks.

We gathered that the actress through her Halima Abubakar Foundation, which was launched in 2017 is seeking to provide meals for people in the Northeast who are threatened by famine

In a recent Instagram post, the actress noted that as ongoing violence disrupts livelihoods and agricultural activities, many conflict-affected families rely on humanitarian aid and market purchases to meet their daily food needs, reason she is stepping in through her foundation to alleviate the sufferings of displaced residents in the area.

MI

Chocolate City head honcho, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI sent many into deep thinking when he told all those who cared to listen that he has no plans of having kids of his own anytime soon.

The rapper, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Choc City Records, revealed this while reacting to a social media video and his comments were received with mixed reactions by both fans and non-fans alike.

Watching a boy alongside two of his friends, the rapper wrote: “And this is why I shall not be having any children.

HAJIYA AISHA BAGUDU

The First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajia Aisha Bagudu, is currently making a statement with her philanthropic gestures, even after the yuletide.

Celebrity Gist can reveal that parents in the Kebbi first lasy’s constituency are benefiting from her kind gestures as she has been helping children get back to school through her Mallpai Foundation which recently celebrated its 10th year anniversary.

Reports said officials of her non-governmental organisation which focuses on the Almajiris on the streets with no home, no food to eat and incapable of funding their education and vulnerable out-of-school children were giving relief packages.

KIKI OSINBAJO & HER BOYFRIEND

Kiki, the pretty daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has publicly unveiled the identity of her boyfriend after she shared photos of both of them on social media.

A rather excited Kiki posted photos of the intending couple exploring Abuja with captions like “Amor,” “Choose you always” and a few other words as she revealed her relationship status to her fans and friends.

Gist also has it that the pair who were also pictured in throwback photos of them cutting her birthday cake together on Kiki’s Instagram page, maybe walking down the aisle soon after the man in question referred to Kiki as his 2020 bride-to-be.

READ ALSO: Oyedepo’s call out of thieving church officials, Okoya’s 80th birthday, Ngige’s confession and all the gist that won’t go away

PASTOR MATHEW ASHIMOLOWO

At least 21,000 widows in Ode-Omu and its neighboring towns of Ife, Modakeke and Osogbo were given a new lease of life by Founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo and wife, Pastor Yemisi.

Reports revealed that the pair feted the needy at an annual widows’ empowerment event held last weekend at the King’s University Campus along Gbongan-Osogbo Road, Ode Omu, Osun State.

During the event, which also commemorated the 60th birthday of the cleric’s wife, items like fabrics, cash and food were donated to over 21,000 widows in Osun and its environs.

Pastor Ashimolowo explained during the event that he has decided not to just preach but have an empowerment crusade at least four times a year at different parts of the country.

He said the gesture which started with just 300 widows 14-years ago but today, the number grown to over 21,000 participating in the yearly event.

SUGAR RUSH

After previously banning the movie “Sugar Rush” the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has lifted the embargo placed on the film from screening in Nigerian cinemas.

The NFVCB which stated earlier that the movie was banned because the approval it granted the producer was temporary and was reviewing if it is worthy of a permanent approval, finally gave the producer the go ahead to screen the movie in Nigerian cinemas days later after the ban.

In a statement, the Executive Director/CEO of NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, said the Sugar Rush “has been granted final approval for public screening after the agency carried out due diligence on the movie for final approval.”

FUNMI IYANDA

“Walking with Shadows,” a movie co-produced by TV gal, Funmi Iyanda and Olumide Makanjuola, has been scheduled for screening at the 2020 Göteborg Film Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the film which stars Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, Ayoola, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Wale Ojo, Adunni Ade and Funsho Adeolu, is a story of a man who turns away a comfortable life to be true to himself.

Reports also revealed that the movie which is directed by Irish writer/director, Aoife O’Kelly and an adaptation of Jude Dibia’s critically acclaimed novel of the same title, would be screened at the Gothenburg Film Festival for four consecutive days from Wednesday, January 29 to Saturday, February 1.

HARRYSONG

After a lengthy squabble with his former label mate, KCEE which also involved the CEO of 5 Star Music, E Money, over irreconcilable differences, Harrysong has revealed that it would be hard to venture into any dealings with his erstwhile record label.

The musician, who now operates his own music label Alterplate Records as the lead singer, has said a collaborative music effort between him and former label mate KCee cannot be pre-planned.

According to Harrysong, despite his brotherly relationship with both KCEE and his billionaire brother, E-money, any collaboration with them in the near future cannot be pre-planned.

“Things like that are not pre-planned,” Harrysong said when asked if his fans can expect a fresh collaboration between him and KCEE in the nearest future.

Join the conversation

Opinions