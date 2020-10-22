Killing of unarmed #EndSARS protesters unfortunate, unacceptable –Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has condemned killing of unarmed young Nigerian #EndSARS protesters who were demonstrating against police brutality and bad governance at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

Governor Ortom who reacted to the incident on Thursday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said that the shooting of the protesters calling for positive change, was unfortunate and unacceptable.

He said; “Democracy guarantees the right of citizens to express themselves against unfavorable policies of government and security operatives owe the people the duty to ensure that such protests remain peaceful.

Ortom noted that violence is not a solution to the agitations, and also urged the Federal Government to embrace dialogue and address the concerns of Nigerians as echoed by the protesting youths.

He called for thorough investigation into the shooting that led to the death of some of the protesters, and cautioned protesters to remain peaceful and not allow miscreants to hijack their noble march towards a better Nigeria.

