Kim Kardashian passes bar exam after three failed attempts

American fashion icon, Kim Kardashian, has finally passed her bar examination after three failed attempts.

Kardashian shared the news on her Instagram page on Monday.

She wrote: “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.

“I failed this exam three times in two years. But I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! I did have COVID-19 on the 3rd try with a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses.”

The television personality thanked people who contributed to her success in the bar exam.

Kardashian added: “A big thank you to @vanjones68 who talked me into going to law school in the first place before introducing me to @jessicajackson and @edyhaney who have brought me along to watch their every move in the courtroom. I respect them so much and appreciate you both for letting me tag along and ask all of the little questions along the way.”

Kardashian is one more bar exam away from officially becoming a lawyer.

She signed up in 2019 to study law, taking after her late father, Robert Kardashian.

She started off with a four-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm.

