Kim Kardashian shattered following 3rd failed marriage | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Kim Kardashian shattered following 3rd failed marriage
American socialite, Kim Kardashian disclosed that she feels like a failure after her third marriage with rapper, Kanye West is ending in a divorce.
In an episode of the TV Series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she revealed that she wanted to always be there for the rapper.
Kim disclosed the sensitive information to her younger sister, Khloe.
Read also: Forbes confirms Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire
During the confessional, Khloé reveals that Kim’s been “struggling privately behind the camera about her relationship,” had a “huge fight” with Kanye right before they left for the trip, and is “redirecting her sadness, anger, and frustration.”
News of Kim and Kanye West’s divorce first broke in February 2021.
This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.
Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.
By Adekunle Fajana…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...