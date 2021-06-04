Kim Kardashian shattered following 3rd failed marriage | Ripples Nigeria

American socialite, Kim Kardashian disclosed that she feels like a failure after her third marriage with rapper, Kanye West is ending in a divorce.

In an episode of the TV Series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she revealed that she wanted to always be there for the rapper.

Kim disclosed the sensitive information to her younger sister, Khloe.

During the confessional, Khloé reveals that Kim’s been “struggling privately behind the camera about her relationship,” had a “huge fight” with Kanye right before they left for the trip, and is “redirecting her sadness, anger, and frustration.”

News of Kim and Kanye West’s divorce first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

