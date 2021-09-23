Sports
Koeman, De Jong dismissed as Barcelona draw again at Cadiz
Pressure keeps growing on Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman as his side were again held to a goalless draw in their La Liga clash against Cadiz on Thursday night.
Koeman, whose side now have just nine points from five games, was sent off in the dying minutes of the game following angry reactions from the coach.
Barca were already reduced to 10 men five minutes after the hour mark when Frankie de Jong was shown a second yellow card and was dismissed.
Read Also: Araujo’s last-minute equaliser saves Barcelona from defeat against Granada
The Catalan giants now have just two wins from five La Liga matches as speculation mounts over Koeman’s future at the club.
Forward Memphis Depay went closest for Barca, miskicking from just yards out.
But it could have been worse for Barcelona, as they needed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to pull off several impressive saves late on to take home a point.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...