Politics

Kogi govt blames politicians for Kabba jailbreak

Published

1 hour ago

on

Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Government said on Friday politicians were behind the recent attack at the Kabba Correctional Centre in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, also blamed the politicians for other security challenges in the state.

Unidentified gunmen had on Sunday night invaded the custodial centre and killed two security agents at the facility.

The gunmen also freed 240 prisoners during the attack.

The commissioner revealed that 126 inmates had been recaptured and urged the Federal Government to beef up security at the facility.

He said Governor Yahaya Bello had put in place security measures in a bid to protect lives and properties in the state.

Fanwo added that at least 240 patrol vehicles and security equipment had been procured and distributed to security agencies in the state.

