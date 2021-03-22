‘Kogi govt collected COVID-19 palliatives. You must accept vaccine,’ Melaye tells Gov Bello | Ripples Nigeria

A former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, on Sunday night knocked the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccines after receiving palliatives and money to cushion the effect of the lockdown residents of the state.

Bello has continued to downplay the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kogi State.

He also vowed not to subject the people of the state to vaccination.

The National Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has released the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory but left out Kogi from the arrangement.

The agency, however, blamed the development on the lack of a cold-chain store in the state.

Melaye, who reacted to the omission of Kogi State from the vaccine distribution on his Twitter handle, wondered why the state government collected palliative and money from Federal Government and claimed that there is no COVID-19 in the state.

He wrote: “Since you collected money and palliative…una must collect vaccine tooo. Oyinara.”

