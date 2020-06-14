Kwara discharges 10 COVID-19 patients

The Kwara State government said on Sunday an additional 10 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, the development brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 150, with four deaths.

He added that 71 patients had been discharged in the state.

Ajakaiye said: “The number of active cases is 75 and 71 patients had so far been discharged and four deaths recorded.”

