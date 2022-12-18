Kwara Senator, Oloriegbe denies working against APC for losing re-election bid

The lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has dismissed claims that he was working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and at the national level.

Oloriegbe, who addressed his supporters in Ilorin on Sunday, pledged his total support for the ruling party in the 2023 elections.

The lawmaker was defeated by Soliu Mustapha in the APC primary held in the district in May.

Oloriegbe had in a chat with journalists in June accused Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, of hijacking the exercise.

He, however, said on Sunday he remains a member of the ruling party.

He also promised to work for the victory of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates in the state next year.

Oloriegbe said: “I reiterated my unwavering commitment to the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections and dispersed the rumour of me planning to work against the party as an expression of my grievances due to the unfavourable outcome I received from the party polls.

“I also responded to various views and opinions regarding the state of the party in each ward and how best the upcoming elections could be approached for the party to record the desired victories. I also clarified that I have no issue with any candidate or party stakeholders and I remain an integral part of the party not only in the State but also at the national level.

“Today’s interactive session is an opportunity to not only allay fears and dispel the rumour going around, but also to re-emphasize my commitment to the party. All Progressives Congress (APC) is our house, and I am an important stakeholder in its project.

“This is why I invited representatives to have first-hand information as regards the situation of things and how we can approach ward representatives to ensure victory for our party and our presidential flag bearers, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima in the upcoming elections.

“I have never told anyone either by word or act to support any other party aside from APC and I have never stopped anyone from taking part in the party’s activities except for those who chose to do by conviction.”

