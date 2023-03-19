Labour Party threatens nationwide protest over alleged election fraud

The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) on Sunday threatened to mobilize the party supporters across the country for a nationwide protest over the alleged manipulation of election results.

In a statement in Abuja, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to manipulate the election results in Abia and Enugu States.

He alleged that PDP supporters in Abia held some INEC staff hostage in Obingwa local government area of the state in a bid to tamper with the results of the governorship election.

Abure said: “Today, we are again witnessing a situation where a sitting Governor in Abia State is fully involved in an attempt to upturn the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Alex Otti, in the Abia State governorship election that has been won by our candidate.

“The same scenario is presently playing out in Enugu State where Labour Party’s candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, is presently leading in virtually all the local government areas so far announced.

“As we speak, INEC staff are held hostage at Obingwa Local Government by Governor Ikpeazu and his cohorts to rewrite the results already compiled by INEC officials despite an order from the election body asking their staff to head to Umuahia to collate results for the election, which is in favour of Labour’s Alex Otti.

“This is one robbery too many. While Nigerians are yet to get over the ugly rape of a democratic process in last month’s presidential election by the ruling party at the center, the PDP has been found engaged in the most shameless manner and disregard for the rights of the citizens.

“We, therefore, call on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and ensure the transfer of all electoral materials to Umuahia where the sanctity of the election and the safety of the officials in charge can be guaranteed.

“Ikpeazu cannot rig an election in his local government which he lost in the senatorial elections on February 25.

“Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who lost woefully in the last election in the Enugu North Senatorial zone is presently doctoring the results from the zone with the help of some compromised INEC staff and police to ensure that PDP is returned elected in the state against the wishes of the electorate.



“We have endured what no other political party in the country has endured in the last few weeks because we believe in due process but it appears this is taken for granted. But we may not be patient for too long.

“Let me sound it for the first time we will resist every attempt by the PDP in Abia and Enugu States to upturn our mandate.

“It should be recalled that the PDP in both states had issued a threat to opposition parties, which was specifically targeted at Labour Party after sweeping the states during the presidential election. This threat is already manifesting that the ruling party was only interested in rigging elections.

“The Labour Party had thoroughly reviewed all infractions and we have vowed to never again allow the use of foul means to usurp power as it was done in the past and merely ask us to go to court.

“If this is not addressed, we will be left with no choice other than to mobilise OBIdients all over the country to take over the streets across the length and breadth of the country.”

