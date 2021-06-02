Lagos Assembly backs coalition, petitions Nigerian govt to end insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a resolution to transmit a petition from a coalition of civil society groups to the Federal Government.

The petition, which was an aftermath of a recently organised National Day of Mourning, is also to be transmitted to the National Assembly.

The House made the resolution through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, during plenary on Tuesday in Lagos.

Obasa noted that the House had earlier joined its voice to the call on the government at the centre to urgently find solutions to the rising insecurity in some part of the country.

The speaker, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Lekan Onafeko, to transmit the petition to government and the national Assembly.

Addressing the house, earlier Mr Sanni Okanlawon, (APC-Kosofe I), said that on Friday, during the public hearing, some protesters, who had declared a day of national mourning diverted the attention of the hearing.

The lawmaker said the rights activists, who were not happy about the insecurity in the country, presented their grievances through a petition to the House.

Okanlawon said the Deputy Speaker, Mr Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, addressed them by telling them that the House shared their concerns, apparently to douse the tension.

“Among the coalition’s requests was that the government at the centre should double its efforts to bring peace to the country.

“Also, the protesters urged the House of Assembly to help them call the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state of insecurity in the country,” he said.

In his remarks, Obasa said, “the House remains the mouthpiece of the people in the state and will transmit the petition to the president and the national Assembly for consideration.”

The speaker also commended the CSOs for the peaceful way they conducted themselves during the protest that took place on Friday.

