Lagos Assembly cautions police on harassment

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday warned police in the state against harassment of residents.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, made the call during a valedictory session held in honour of the outgoing state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Odumosu had been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and is due to retire in January 2022.

The speaker said Odumosu was honoured as the first commissioner of police in the state to stand before the lawmakers in the hallowed chamber and address the people of Lagos on his experience with policing in the state.

He said: “It is important to call on those behind you to know that the relationship between the police and the people needs to be constantly improved upon.

READ ALSO: We won’t accept police extrajudicial killings, harassment —Gbajabiamila

“Everybody must be treated with respect, dignity, and honour and that is how we can earn our respect. Policing should not be about harassment and extortion but building trust among the people and making them comfortable.”

The outgoing CP thanked the lawmakers for their support.

Odumosu said: “We promise to continue to excel in providing water-tight security for the people of the state.

“Policing Lagos is not a tea party. Without the laws in Lagos, it would have been difficult to police the state. Don’t get tired, don’t relent in making the laws that would make Lagos State maintain its place as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now