Latest Politics

Lagos discharges 31 COVID-19 patients

June 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday night 31 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement, said the figure brought the total number of patients that had been successfully managed in the state to 1,025.

He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 31 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients: 25 males and six females were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

READ ALSO: Lagos discharges 47 COVID-19 patients

“The patients – six from Onikan, four from Gbagada, two from Agidingbi, six from Lekki and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1025.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!