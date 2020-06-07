Lagos discharges 31 COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday night 31 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement, said the figure brought the total number of patients that had been successfully managed in the state to 1,025.

He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 31 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients: 25 males and six females were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients – six from Onikan, four from Gbagada, two from Agidingbi, six from Lekki and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1025.”

