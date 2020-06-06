Latest Politics Top Stories

Lagos discharges 47 COVID-19 patients

June 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday 47 more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from various isolation centres in the state following their full recovery from the virus.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said those discharged from the treatment facilities comprised 11 females and 31 males.

He said: “42 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients – 11 females and 31 males – have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today (Saturday) to reunite with the society.

“The patients – 20 from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged today after testing negative for COVID-19.

“This brings to 994, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

