Lagos discharges another 13 COVID-19 patients

May 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government Thursday discharged another 13 COVID-19 patients from its Yaba and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities.

The state government, which disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle, said the patients were two females and 11 males.

It said: “The patients: four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and nine from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after they have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos had risen to 541.”

