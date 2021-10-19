Metro
Lagos #endSARS panel concludes siting, recommends N410m compensation for 70 victims
The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating cases of brutality and human rights violations perpetrated by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force and the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Monday, concluded their proceedings and awarded N148.2 million as compensation to 23 victims.
With the new compensations, a total of N410.2M would be given to 70 petitioners, as the panel had previously awarded the sum of N262 million as compensation to 47 petitioners.
According to the chair of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, 186 petitions were heard from 252 petitioners, while cases not opened or unconcluded would be sent to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice for consideration by the future body that would handle human rights violations in the state.
She advised the police to further investigate two officers, simply identified as Bawa and Salisu, attached to the Ojo police station, but didn’t give details of offences.
Concerning the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate, the panel said it would submit its findings, which include individual petitions on the incident to the state government, and recommend compensation to the petitioners.
Also, the panel noted that the Lekki shooting report would be made public by the state government.
The judicial panel was set up by the Lagos State government in the wake of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality in October 2020 to investigate the excesses of the dissolved Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad and the Lekki shootings.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt urges promoters of #EndSARS anniversary protest to reconsider plan
Below is a full list of the 23 compensations and the recipients:
1. Late Michael Owoicho N10m
2. Late Fatai Ogunseye N10m
3. Adeola Mukaila N700,000
4. Stellar Edegwa N500,000
5. Late Akapo Adekunle N10m
6. Late Mustapha Moruf N10m
7. Kufrey Jackson N5m
8. Late Ikechukwu Iloamuzor N10m
9. Segun Adekoya N1m
10. Late Yusuf Omole 10m
11. Segun Ishola N5m
12. Late Bukola Adeogun N10m
13. Late Okoronkwo Sylvester N10m
14. Titi Agnes N10m
15. Prince Akaba N500,000
16. Chukwudera Uba N4m
17. Late Gabriel Ayodele N10m
18. Abayomi Likinyo N4m
19. James Arebha N4m
20. Juliana Adeoti N1m
21 Adaeze Samson N2.5m
22. Late Yemi Abdulkareem N10m
23. Late Gabriel Ayedungbe N10m
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...