Lagos #endSARS panel concludes siting, recommends N410m compensation for 70 victims

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating cases of brutality and human rights violations perpetrated by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force and the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Monday, concluded their proceedings and awarded N148.2 million as compensation to 23 victims.

With the new compensations, a total of N410.2M would be given to 70 petitioners, as the panel had previously awarded the sum of N262 million as compensation to 47 petitioners.

According to the chair of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, 186 petitions were heard from 252 petitioners, while cases not opened or unconcluded would be sent to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice for consideration by the future body that would handle human rights violations in the state.

She advised the police to further investigate two officers, simply identified as Bawa and Salisu, attached to the Ojo police station, but didn’t give details of offences.

Concerning the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate, the panel said it would submit its findings, which include individual petitions on the incident to the state government, and recommend compensation to the petitioners.

Also, the panel noted that the Lekki shooting report would be made public by the state government.

The judicial panel was set up by the Lagos State government in the wake of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality in October 2020 to investigate the excesses of the dissolved Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad and the Lekki shootings.

Below is a full list of the 23 compensations and the recipients:

1. Late Michael Owoicho N10m

2. Late Fatai Ogunseye N10m

3. Adeola Mukaila N700,000

4. Stellar Edegwa N500,000

5. Late Akapo Adekunle N10m

6. Late Mustapha Moruf N10m

7. Kufrey Jackson N5m

8. Late Ikechukwu Iloamuzor N10m

9. Segun Adekoya N1m

10. Late Yusuf Omole 10m

11. Segun Ishola N5m

12. Late Bukola Adeogun N10m

13. Late Okoronkwo Sylvester N10m

14. Titi Agnes N10m

15. Prince Akaba N500,000

16. Chukwudera Uba N4m

17. Late Gabriel Ayodele N10m

18. Abayomi Likinyo N4m

19. James Arebha N4m

20. Juliana Adeoti N1m

21 Adaeze Samson N2.5m

22. Late Yemi Abdulkareem N10m

23. Late Gabriel Ayedungbe N10m

