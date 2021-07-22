Politics
Lagos govt announces restrictions on movements due to Saturday’s LG polls
Ahead of Saturday’s Local Government elections, the Lagos State Government has announced the restriction in movement and economic activities across the metropolis.
According to the statement which was issued by Gbenga Omotosho, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy on Thursday, this was to allow for a hitch-free election.
Omotosho said, “The Lagos State Government has announced restriction of movement across the State between the hours of 8a.m and 3p.m on Saturday, 24th July, 2021.
“The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.”
The Commissioner further explained that the restriction is necessary to “facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.
“All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents”, the statement read.
