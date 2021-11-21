News
Lagos govt closes Marina road for rail project
The Lagos State government on Sunday announced the closure of Marina road from Apongbon Bridge over the ongoing Blue Line Rail Project in the state.
The General Manager of The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “Traffic Advisory from LASTMA,” in Lagos, said the closure of the road would take effect on Monday.
Oreagba suggested alternative routes for motorists in the state.
He said: “As part of the ongoing Blue Line Light Rail Project, there will be launching of the beam on November 22 on outer Marina road after descending from Apongbon Bridge.
READ ALSO: Lagos rail projects to be completed in 2023 -Sanwo-Olu
“The construction starts from 10:00 a.m. and motorists are advised to plan their journey as a lane will be available for vehicular movement from Apongbon Bridge.
“In addition, motorists from Eko Bridge can also use Leventis inwards outer Marina road or motorists can make use of alternative routes such as 3rd Mainland Bridge or Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge to Leventis and connect their destinations.
“While we seek the support and cooperation of all road users, we apologise for any inconveniences this may cause.”
