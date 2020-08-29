Lagos govt orders tertiary institutions to reopen from September 14

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday ordered the reopening of tertiary institutions from September 14.

The governor, who disclosed this at a press briefing in the State House, Marina, however, said the decision was subject to the review of the state government’s ongoing monitoring of the institutions’ compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “I am pleased to announce that our tertiary institutions will be allowed to reopen from September 14, 2020.

“Remember that we said that the virus will peak and we will flatten the curve in the month of August. From what we have seen, it appears we have flattened the curve. In the last two weeks, we have continued to see a drop in the positivity that we have encountered in the state.”

The Federal Government had in March ordered the closure of schools across the country over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lagos has recorded 18,083 COVID-19 cases as at Friday night, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

