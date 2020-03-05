Lagos govt places France returnee on isolation for suspected coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday that a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago has been placed on isolation for suspected coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

Abayomi, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Ikeja, said the patient was referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital by a private hospital in Lagos and the result of the patient’s test would be released soon.

The commissioner said: “He is a Nigerian who went to France, spent seven days in that country and returned to Lagos three days ago. He had a headache and some respiratory symptoms. This is because he has been in a country where there is an active person-to-person transmission, it could be common cold and there is a possibility that it could be coronavirus.

“He has been put in isolation, the test is being run right now, I am expecting the result.”

