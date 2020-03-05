Latest Metro

Lagos govt places France returnee on isolation for suspected coronavirus

March 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday that a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago has been placed on isolation for suspected coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

Abayomi, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Ikeja, said the patient was referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital by a private hospital in Lagos and the result of the patient’s test would be released soon.

The commissioner said: “He is a Nigerian who went to France, spent seven days in that country and returned to Lagos three days ago. He had a headache and some respiratory symptoms. This is because he has been in a country where there is an active person-to-person transmission, it could be common cold and there is a possibility that it could be coronavirus.

“He has been put in isolation, the test is being run right now, I am expecting the result.”

