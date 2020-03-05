Lagos govt places France returnee on isolation for suspected coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday that a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago has been placed on isolation for suspected coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.
Abayomi, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Ikeja, said the patient was referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital by a private hospital in Lagos and the result of the patient’s test would be released soon.
The commissioner said: “He is a Nigerian who went to France, spent seven days in that country and returned to Lagos three days ago. He had a headache and some respiratory symptoms. This is because he has been in a country where there is an active person-to-person transmission, it could be common cold and there is a possibility that it could be coronavirus.
READ ALSO: N30BN FOREX LEAKAGES: Reps begin probe of companies manipulating system
“He has been put in isolation, the test is being run right now, I am expecting the result.”
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Policeman shoots man dead during argument over toll in Lagos - March 5, 2020
- Imo State Governorship Election Case Closed - March 5, 2020
- Herdsmen reportedly invade Ortom’s LGA, chase away monarch - March 5, 2020