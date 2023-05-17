Lagos LP claims 20 lawyers have offered to help candidates contest 2023 election matters for free 

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party {LP} on Tuesday said no less than 20 lawyers have volunteered to help candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections in the state retrieve their alleged stolen mandates.

The party added that a legal team had offered to render services to candidates who felt cheated following the outcome of the Feb. 25 and March 18 general elections in the state.

The Lagos State LP Chairperson, Pastor Dayo Ekong, disclosed this while addressing some of the candidates and other stakeholders at the party’s Secretariat in Ikeja on Tuesday evening.

“We have a group of professionals and lawyers who want to volunteer their services for free to help our candidates retrieve their stolen mandates.

“Feel free to contact them in case you need legal advice. We are hopeful that legal practitioners will help those who do not have money to hire lawyers to fight their cases in court.

“All eyes are on the judiciary. We are going to win,” Ekong said.

Speaker further, Ekong expressed optimism that the party would recover allegedly stolen mandates.

“This is the time for us to stand strong, tall and stay focused no matter the attacks and intimidation.

“We are with you. We want to feel more of you, we want you to support us and together we can move this party forward,” she said, adding that the state executive committee would continue to stand behind all candidates challenging the outcome of the last general elections.

According to her, the leadership challenges rocking the party will fizzle out very soon, as the party has commenced processes to expose and show the infiltrators the way out.

“We cannot allow people who are playing the script of some paymasters in our midst to continue. Our children must grow up to see a new Nigeria and that is our passion and commitment.

“Be part of the history, fight the battle no matter the castigation and intimidation. If our country is better, our children will sing a new song,” she added.

Ekong further stated that the Lagos State chapter is solidly behind the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee and would not be part of any back-door coup against the party’s leadership for any monetary gain.

While urging the candidates not to be distracted but to be focused, Ekong assured them that the truth would prevail at the end of the tunnel. She also encouraged all the candidates to be closer to the party hierarchy in the state.

“We are at a period in this party when everything looks uncertain because of infiltration,” she said.

