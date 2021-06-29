LASU student jailed 47 years for raping colleagues

The Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday sentenced an undergraduate student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Afeez Ogunbowale, for raping two of his colleagues and armed robbery.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted Ogunbowale on a five-count charge of conspiracy, rape, and armed robbery.

She said the prosecution had proven its case against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

She said the testimonies of the victims were compelling, adding that they were able to positively identify Ogunbowale as one of the culprits.

The judge said: “The defendant is hereby sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for conspiracy, 21 years’ imprisonment each for counts of armed robbery and 21 years’ imprisonment each for counts of rape.

“The sentences are to run concurrently.”

The prosecution team led by O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offences alongside others who are at large, on April 18, 2018, at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

“The defendant and his accomplices, while armed with a gun, knife, machete, and bottle, robbed the two students at their off-campus accommodation.

“They were robbed of their phones, power bank, earpiece, gold chain, and N1, 200.

“The defendant and one of his accomplices who is still at large had unlawful sexual intercourse with the complainants.

“The offences contravene Sections 260(1) and 297(2)(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” Bajulaiye-Bishi said.

The two victims told the court that they lost their virginity in the attack.

The students said they were robbed by five men but raped by two members of the gang – Ogunbowale and another – who is at large.

The victims said they were able to identify Ogunbowale through Facebook, adding that they belonged to the same faculty.

The complainants testified that when they confronted the convict at a police station, he prostrated and begged for forgiveness.

