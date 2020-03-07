Late Messi penalty takes Barca top of La Liga

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi scored a late penalty to fire Barcelona to victory over Real Sociedad and moved them top of La Liga.

Barca go two points clear of Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane’s side can regain top spot with victory at Real Betis on Sunday.

Barca’s spot-kick was awarded for Robin le Normand’s handball after the poychside monitor revealed it to the referee, allowing Messi to convert on 81 minutes.

Alexander Isak smashed a shot wide from Sociedad’s best chance of the game, but the hosts held on to take all three points.

