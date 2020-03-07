Three years after, police arrest prime suspect in alleged murder of Imo Catholic priest

The Imo state police command said on Saturday one Charles Nnanna, a prime suspect in the murder of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, in Omuma Oru East local government area of the state has been arrested.

Okonkwo, who was abducted in September 2017, was killed a few days later by gunmen who dumped his body in a forest at Omuma in Oru East local government area of the state.

The Command said in a statement that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspect who had been at large over the murder of the Catholic priest.

According to the statement, the suspect is the last of the four-man gang that committed the heinous crime.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect fled to Indonesia immediately after the crime. He was arrested during his traditional wedding ceremony a few days ago In Imo State.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime as well as his role in the operation and he will be arraigned in court soon,” the statement added.

