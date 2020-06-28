LAUTECH resident doctors begin five-day warning strike Monday

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) chapter, on Sunday, directed its members to embark on a five-day warning strike from Monday.

In a statement jointly signed by its president, Dr. Abraham Akinbola and the General Secretary, Dr. Abubakar Usman, NARD said the decision was the outcome of its virtual congress held on June 25.

The association had demanded the payment of their outstanding two-year half salary arrears.

It also called for the implementation of the new minimum wage for health workers in the state.

The association had earlier issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government and its management, which expired on the same day.

NARD said: “Arising from a virtual emergency general meeting of the association, held on June 25 and attended by more than two-thirds of our congress members, we deliberated extensively on the 14-day ultimatum issued to Oyo State government, which expired on June 25.

“Our congress resolved to commence a five-day warning strike, beginning from June, 29 till July 4.

“This conclusion we regrettably came to after we had exhausted all avenues for discussion.”

The association observed that despite several pleas to the government, both officially and through many news media, to look into LAUTECH teaching hospital, Ogbomoso’s case, the government had remained adamant on the matter.

