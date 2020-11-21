LEKKI SHOOTING: #EndSARS protesters’ lawyer asks Sanwo-Olu to appear before Lagos panel

A lawyer for the #EndSARS protester in Lagos, Adesina Ogunlana, on Friday insisted that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, must appear before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing last month’s alleged killing of protesters by soldiers in Lekki area of the state.

Ogunlana, who made the call at the resumed sitting of the panel on Friday, said since the military claimed that they were invited by the governor, it is important for him to appear before the panel to demonstrate his professed belief in the rule of law.

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, had, during his cross-examination by the panel, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ordered the deployment of soldiers to the tollgate following a request by the governor.

Read also: ANALYSIS…. LEKKI SHOOTING: Deconstructing a pattern of lies, impunity as govt trademark

It was on this premise that Ogunlana insisted that Sanwo-Olu must appear before the panel, saying his evidence would put things in the balance.

He said:

“Of course, that is taken. Sanwo-Olu will have to come before the panel; he’s a factor and he will come. He says he believes in the rule of law, his Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has come to appear before the panel to just make a short speech and to affirm that the Lagos State government is indeed committed to unraveling the truth about what happened at Lekki on that day; and the military has mentioned him, so, he is a factor.”

