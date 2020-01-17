Liverpool boss Klopp laments AFCON 2021 switch to January

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has lamented the recent switch of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from its June/July date to January.

This is coming less than two days after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) agreed to move the 2021 tournament due to the weather conditions of host country Cameroon.

A number of Premier League clubs will lose first-team players who would have to go for international duties.

Liverpool face losing Senegal forward Sadio Mane, Egypt winger Mohamed Salah and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita for a month in mid-season.

“If we have to make a decision about bringing in a player, it is a massive one,” said Klopp.

“You know for four weeks you don’t have them. As a club you have to think about this. It doesn’t help African players.

“But, it’s an obvious problem that you play a tournament in the middle of the season, although it makes more sense for Africa to play it in our winter when the weather is better for them – I get that,” he admitted.

The AFCON has always been played in January before it was moved to June, and the 2019 edition was the first time it happened.

But because of “unfavourable” weather in Cameroon by June, the tournament has been shifted back to January.

