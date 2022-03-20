Sports
Liverpool to battle Man City in FA Cup semis
Premier League top two teams Manchester City and Liverpool have been drawn against one another in the FA Cup semi-final.
Crystal Palace, who beat Everton 4-0 and have never won the FA Cup, will face Chelsea in a London derby in the other game.
Liverpool were made to work hard against Nottingham Forest but eventually progressed thanks to Diogo Jota’s goal.
Read Also: Lukaku, Ziyech fire Chelsea past Boro into FA Cup semifinal
Chelsea won 2-0 at Middlesbrough on Saturday, while Manchester City picked up a 4-1 success at Southampton.
Carabao Cup winners Liverpool are chasing a quadruple this year, while Premier League leaders City are in the hunt for a Treble.
The semi-final ties will both be held at Wembley on the weekend of 16 and 17 April.
