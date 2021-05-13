Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy.
Lukaku, Young, Ivan Perisic and Achraf Hakimi were in a group of 23 who went to eat in a hotel after Inter’s 3-1 Serie A win over Roma on Wednesday night.
However, regulations in Milan, which is in one of Italy’s yellow zones, include a curfew between 22:00 and 05:00.
If the players had opted to stay overnight in the hotel, they would not have broken any regulations.
Read Also: Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
But they left at a time the curfew was on, and local police issued fines.
Inter were crowned Serie A champions earlier in May for the first time in 11 years, ending Juventus’ nine-year hold on the Scudetto.
In April, Juventus trio Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur were also disciplined for breaching Covid protocols.
