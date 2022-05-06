Magnus Abe worried about Rivers APC chances if ‘outsider’ wins guber primaries

Magnus Abe, a former member of the National Assembly, stated on Thursday that the APC will lose the governorship race in Rivers State in 2023 if it nominates “an outsider” as its candidate.

Abe stated this at a meeting with party stakeholders in Port Harcourt for the launching of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard.

Abe, who represents Rivers South-East Senatorial District, stated that the APC would not accept a candidate for the election who was only accountable to one person.

Tonye Cole, a Lagos-based businessman, was chosen by certain party leaders to be the party’s standard bearer in the state in 2023.

However, Abe, a governorship aspirant, noted that many individuals in the state had previously worked and suffered for the APC, and that anyone who was “an outsider” could not expect to be accepted into its fold.

“We suffered teargas together, we suffered punishment together. We were ostracised together, we built this party together, but we have never gained anything because we did not win.

“We want to form a government in Rivers State. It will be an APC government because we are the APC members and we are running on the platform and the logo of the APC,” he stated.

Read also: 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries

In an earlier interview some weeks ago, Abe stated that he would back anyone who emerges as the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in the state after a free, fair, and equitable election, warning that anything less would be rejected.

“I have not said and I will not say that Abe must be the candidate of APC in Rivers State. I have always said that if we have a fair, free, transparent, inclusive and equitable contest and somebody emerges from that process, as a democrat I will support whoever emerges in that contest and the person will win,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now