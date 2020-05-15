Man in viral video not a COVID-19 patient – Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said on Friday the man in a recent video that went viral on social media was not a suspected COVID-19 patient.

The governor, who disclosed this during a visit to the state’s isolation centre in Ilorin, however, told journalists that the man was inappropriately evacuated from his home in Ilorin.

He said a call was placed and an ambulance was dispatched to the place, which is the suspected patient’s home with clear instructions for the ambulance driver to wait for the Response Team to come.

According to him, the victim used to be a tenant in the house and was evicted for failure to pay his rents and decided to live in his car in front of the same house out of frustration.

The governor added that there was an animosity between the man and his co-tenants, and he fell ill in the process while living in his car.

AbdulRazaq said: “When the ambulance got to the scene, the occupants of the house and members of the community who have reasons to get him out, bundled him into the van in a malicious way.

“The people you see around the ambulance were not members of the team but his neighbours who wanted him out of the environment.

“He was brought here and the result came in from Ede and it returned negative.”

The governor said the ambulance incident was unfortunate and urged members of the community to work with each other, so that such things do not happen again.

