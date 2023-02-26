Sports
Man Utd beat Newcastle in Carabao Cup final to end six-year trophy wait
Manchester United emerged victorious in the Carabao Cup final as they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in a remarkable game at Wembley on Sunday.
The victory means the Red Devils are clinching a first major silverware since the 2016-17 season.
Casemiro headed in the opener on 33 minutes before Sven Botman deflected Marcus Rashford’s strike into his own net six minutes later.
Read Also: Chelsea woes continue as Spurs win London derby
Manager Erik ten Hag becomes the eighth United boss to win a major trophy following Ernest Mangall, Sir Matt Busby, Tommy Docherty, Ron Atkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.
Meanwhile, Newcastle’s own wait for silverware stretches back to 1969, and Eddie Howe’s men could not stand the pressure from United.
They currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand.
