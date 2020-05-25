Man who set sister ablaze for disrespecting mother in police custody

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a young man, simply referred to as Chima for allegedly setting ablaze his elder sister, identified as Victoria in their home in the Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

According to reports, Chima was angered that her sister spoke to their mother in a disrespectful manner while they were helping her to cook in the kitchen.

Reports further had it that the mother had cautioned Victoria against cohabitating with men since she had a home, which did not go down well with Victoria who allegedly disrespected her in the process.

Chima, said to have been angered by that, reportedly grabbed a keg filled with petrol, hit his sister with it and the content spilled on her and their mother. This was followed by an explosion and the mother and sister were burnt in the process.

Victoria however died from the burns she suffered while the mother survived after neighbours rushed them to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Chima has been arrested, adding that during interrogation, he confessed to setting his sister ablaze for disrespecting their mother.

Elkana said: “According to the suspect, he set his elder sister ablaze, because she disrespected their mother. The mother was cooking when the brother threw a keg of petrol at the sister and an explosion occurred. The mother also suffered burns, but she is fine, while the sister could not make it.

“The brother has been arrested and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discrete investigation. He will soon be charged. Investigation is ongoing.”

