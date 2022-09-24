Melaye describes Wike, others as ‘democratic autocrats’ for insisting Ayu must go

Dino Melaye, spokesperson to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and others in his camp as “democratic autocrats” for their insistence that Iyorchia Ayu, chairman of the party has to resign.

Melaye in a statement on Saturday, backed Atiku’s submission that those seeking for the removal of Ayu have to follow due process and adhere to the party’s constitutional provision for such processes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku as a long standing democrat will not sacrifice those elected by the party for his own ambition, just to please autocratic democrats. If by chance he loses the support of some party members on account of adhering to the rules, he would be satisfied that he acted right. The failure of Nigeria can be adduced substantially to the dominance of strong men who trample on weak institutions”, Melaye said.

Melaye also took a swipe at the campaign organization of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for allegedly meddling in the crisis rocking the opposition.

This came soon after Governor Wike spoke on the internal wrangling plaguing the opposition political party.

Melaye, assured that Atiku would not deem any member of his party inferior.

The former lawmaker argued that the former Vice President was acting right by adhering to the constitution of his party.

He therefore slammed APC members tipping Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president in 2023.

The statement read: “The hawkers of spin in the camp of Ahmed Bola Tinubu are at it again, this time latching unto a debatable forecast to award victory to a delusional candidate who claimed that the presidency of Nigeria is a categorical entitlement.

“The palace jesters are gloating over the orchestrated amplification of the agitation by some members of our party to sing a dirge, forgetting that advocacy is not only normal in a democracy, their very idol went riotous and danced naked in desperation when he sensed that the ticket of his discredited and failed political party was eluding him.

“Through a sheer arrogance, impudence and indiscretion, Bayo Onanuga, the mouth piece of the hallucinators and hawkers of illusion took the place of INEC by declaring a loss of eligibility for the most promising standard-bearer in the 2023 residential election, Atiku Abubakar. May the self-acclaimed rivals of God be reminded that power belongs to God?

“In any case, the polemics being celebrated was an indictment against Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who regardless of the status and efforts of APC leaders like Rotimi Amaechi was hawking the senatorial ticket in an insensitive and indecorous manner. In the end, his power excursion “lu’le”. This is what Atiku will not do. It is, in fact, for the defence of democracy and respect for due process that Atiku is now being persecuted”.

Melaye also said, “Atiku will continue to support the enthronement of strong institutions that can minimise the excesses of political Goliaths. And as it happened to Goliath, strong men get defeated, no matter the length of their domination.

“Waiting to benefit from the internal synthesis that may play out in the PDP is a wait in futility. The tears of opposition are only flowing from the demonstrable capacity of Atiku for political sagacity.

“This contest will be a long hull. No short cut, no award and no conferment of entitlement. Kaka ‘eyin ko lokan’.”

