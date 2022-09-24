Though in APC, Fani-Kayode wants PDP to quickly resolve internal crisis, urges Ayu to resign

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, again challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put their house in order ahead of the 2023 contest.

The former Aviation Minister, in a Facebook post on Saturday, denigrated the opposition, stressing that the party would be devastatingly defeated next year.

Fani-Kayode has been feasting on the crisis tearing the opposition apart rolling out berating statements.

In a terse response to consistent threat by Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers, the APC member had dismissed PDP as no opposition.

He also described supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as ‘ignorant plebians’, adding all would be crushed in 2023 elections.

In his latest attack, he said: “Our battle formations have been assembled and the game is on! The marching drums are beating, our horses pull at the bit, our warriors are singing as we prepare to enter the fray.

“I urge Iyorcha Ayu to resign as National Chairman of his party and I implore the opposition PDP to quickly settle their differences and put their house in order.

“I say this so that when our highly esteemed presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu, trounces Atiku Ibn Dubai, their Waziri of Abu Dhabi, at the polls in February next year they will have no excuses.

“I appeal to Nysesom Wike to give them back their balls so that they can be fit for battle.

“Taking them on when they are so badly divided and when they are in the midst of this acrimonious, pathetic and pitiful condition and situation of barbarous civil war and fratricidal butchery would be unfulfilling, unexciting and almost dishonorable.

“In short we would have no opposition left in Nigeria apart from Rabiu Kwankwaso’s affable yet regional ‘Kwakwansia’ brigade known as the NNPP and the aggressive, excitable and murderous mob, gullible and unruly rabble, abusive and misguided street urchins, violent Endsars veterans, ignorant plebians, closet secessionists and Biafran extremists that call themselves the Obidients.

“Contending with Atiku Abubakar and his PDP in their present situation and state would result in disaster for them both. They just can’t make up the weight. It just wouldn’t be good enough!

“What we want is a real fight against a big, strong, happy, healthy, fit and worthy adversary and opponent so that when we knock them for six we can make boast of the fact that we fought against an army of able men and not one of dysfunctional boy-lovers and unruly, quarrelsome, obnoxious, acrimonious and divided little children.

“I guess we can’t expect much more from a group of circus clowns, court jesters, corrupt souls, degenarate scammers, unlettered and ill-bred peasants and notorious buggery merchants.

“This is the party that says it wants to take power in Nigeria? God forbid it! By the time this is all over they will roll on the floor, shed bitter tears, gnash their teeth, chop leather and know that we serve a mighty God!”

