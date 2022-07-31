Messi, Neymar on target as PSG thrash Nantes to win French Super Cup

Lionel Messi was one of the scorers for Paris Saint-Germain in their 4-0 victory over Nantes in the 2022 French Super Cup on Sunday.

The Super Cup, usually played by Ligue 1 champions and French Cup winners, serves as a curtain raise for the new Ligue 1 season, which begins next weekend.

Messi scored for the Paris club, a brace from Neymar and a goal from Sergio Ramos sealed the big win for the champions.

Read Also: Messi scores five for Argentina to overtake Puskas goal tally

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon was in action, as he featured for 90 minutes. Nantes ended the game with 10 men after a red card in the 80th minute.

Messi opened scoring in the 22nd minute before Neymar made it 2-0 at the stroke of halftime.

In the 57th minute, Ramos added the third goal and Neymar netted the fourth from the penalty spot.

With the win, PSG extend their record as the winners of the most Super Cup titles as they secured their 11th.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now