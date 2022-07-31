Sports
Messi, Neymar on target as PSG thrash Nantes to win French Super Cup
Lionel Messi was one of the scorers for Paris Saint-Germain in their 4-0 victory over Nantes in the 2022 French Super Cup on Sunday.
The Super Cup, usually played by Ligue 1 champions and French Cup winners, serves as a curtain raise for the new Ligue 1 season, which begins next weekend.
Messi scored for the Paris club, a brace from Neymar and a goal from Sergio Ramos sealed the big win for the champions.
Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon was in action, as he featured for 90 minutes. Nantes ended the game with 10 men after a red card in the 80th minute.
Messi opened scoring in the 22nd minute before Neymar made it 2-0 at the stroke of halftime.
In the 57th minute, Ramos added the third goal and Neymar netted the fourth from the penalty spot.
With the win, PSG extend their record as the winners of the most Super Cup titles as they secured their 11th.
